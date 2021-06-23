Advertisement

MDI Historical Society opening with two new exhibits

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jun. 23, 2021
SOMESVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Mount Desert Island Historical Society is opening for the 2021 season with two new exhibits at the Somesville Museum and Gardens.

The first exhibit is about the history of science on the island and the people instrumental to early island scientific research.

The other exhibit links the past with the present research to understand how to measure climate change and its effects on the island.

”It really highlights the fact that we have control over the environmental spaces that we care about. We can make decisions locally that will impact our ecosystems for the better. And then, we’re also a draw for people from all over the world. So, what we model can inspire people to go home and think about how to make changes in their own communities,” said Raney Bench, MDI Historical Society executive director.

There’s an opening reception at the museum Thursday at 5 p.m.

The museum is open Thursday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit MDIhistory.org.

