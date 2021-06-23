Advertisement

Houston hospital workers fired, resign over COVID-19 vaccine

More than 150 hospital employees are out of work after a judge told them they couldn't return...
More than 150 hospital employees are out of work after a judge told them they couldn't return without COVID-19 vaccines.(Source: KTRK/Houston Methodist via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — More than 150 employees at a Houston hospital system who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine have been fired or resigned after a judge dismissed an employee lawsuit over the vaccine requirement.

A spokesperson for the Houston Methodist system said 153 employees either resigned in the two-week suspension period or were terminated on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, a federal judge threw out the lawsuit filed by employees over the requirement.

The judge said that if employees of the hospital system didn’t like the requirement, they could go work elsewhere.

The hospital workers who filed the lawsuit have already appealed the judge’s dismissal to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police investigating 3-year-old’s death in Stockton Springs
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
31-year-old Danielle McBreairty pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the...
Glenburn woman pleads guilty to drug and firearms charges
Latest coronavirus cases submitted by the Maine CDC
23 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths in Maine
Plastic bag
Maine’s statewide single-use plastic bag ban starts July 1

Latest News

Britney Spears is scheduled to comment remotely during a court hearing Wednesday.
Britney Spears to speak at conservatorship hearing
Russia has frequently chafed at NATO warships visits to the Black Sea, casting them as...
Russian ship fires warning shots at UK warship in Black Sea
There were at least 96 cases of the virus involving jail staff and inmates.
York County Jail administrator fired after last year’s COVID-19 outbreak at jail
Maine Medical Center ease visitor restrictions, masks still required