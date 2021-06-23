Head of Maine CDC ‘encouraged’ by 8,700+ vaccinations since sweepstakes announcement

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The director of the Maine CDC says he’s encouraged by the number of people getting vaccinated in the state since the announcement of a sweepstakes last week.

Dr. Nirav Shah reports almost 9,000 people have received a first done of the coronavirus vaccine since Gov. Janet Mills rolled out the “Don’t Miss Your Shot Vaccinationland Sweepstakes.”

“It’s not so much about the number of people we vaccinate every day, although that matters. It’s less about the number and more about who are those folks. If these are folks who again have previously been uncertain or unsure about whether they wanted to get vaccinated, but are now coming forward and saying, you know what, I will do that, COVID is concerning to me and I’ve got a shot at winning some cash, and I think that’s a great thing,” Shah said.

The deadline to sign up is June 30 at 11:59 p.m.

So far, about 225,000 people have entered.

