Advertisement

Fentanyl responsible for increase in Maine drug overdose deaths, new report shows

Pills
Pills(Associated Press)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Drug overdose deaths increased 33% in 2020, according to a report released Thursday by the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

According to the report, 336 deaths were caused by non-pharmaceutical fentanyl.

Fentanyl has also been the leading cause of overdose deaths this year.

It is responsible for 76% of all overdose deaths through April.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police investigating 3-year-old’s death in Stockton Springs
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Miss Maine USA 2021 VeronicaIris Bates
Air Force veteran, mental health advocate crowned Miss Maine USA
31-year-old Danielle McBreairty pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the...
Glenburn woman pleads guilty to drug and firearms charges
Latest coronavirus cases submitted by the Maine CDC
23 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths in Maine

Latest News

Bangor Boys & Girls Club
Bangor Boys and Girls Club celebrates national Boys and Girls Club week
Eastern Area Agency on Aging launches campaign for Durgin Center.
Eastern Area Agency on Aging launches campaign to open Durgin Center
School is out for summer and that means many families are itching to get outdoors. Northern...
Health officials give tips so you and your family can have a safe, healthy summer
Hillman's Bakery
Fairfield business provides baked goods for over 60 years