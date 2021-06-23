Fentanyl responsible for increase in Maine drug overdose deaths, new report shows

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Drug overdose deaths increased 33% in 2020, according to a report released Thursday by the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

According to the report, 336 deaths were caused by non-pharmaceutical fentanyl.

Fentanyl has also been the leading cause of overdose deaths this year.

It is responsible for 76% of all overdose deaths through April.

