Fentanyl responsible for increase in Maine drug overdose deaths, new report shows
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Drug overdose deaths increased 33% in 2020, according to a report released Thursday by the Maine Attorney General’s Office.
According to the report, 336 deaths were caused by non-pharmaceutical fentanyl.
Fentanyl has also been the leading cause of overdose deaths this year.
It is responsible for 76% of all overdose deaths through April.
