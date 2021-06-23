Advertisement

Feds approve Maine forest management roadmap

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The federal government has approved a Maine plan about how the state intends to manage its forests.

Maine is the most forested state in the country.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said Wednesday its Maine Forest Service has received approval for its forest plan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

Maine officials say the state’s forest plan is intended to “analyzes current conditions and trends of Maine’s trees and forests” and provide “strategies and actions to ensure a sustainable future for the state’s forests.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police investigating 3-year-old’s death in Stockton Springs
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Miss Maine USA 2021 VeronicaIris Bates
Air Force veteran, mental health advocate crowned Miss Maine USA
31-year-old Danielle McBreairty pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the...
Glenburn woman pleads guilty to drug and firearms charges
Latest coronavirus cases submitted by the Maine CDC
23 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths in Maine

Latest News

Newburgh Car Crash
One person taken to hospital after crash in Newburgh
Monmouth Fair
Fair season returns in Maine
Airplane
Passenger on flight to Maine fined for refusing to wear mask properly
Vaccinationland
Vaccinationland