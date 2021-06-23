Advertisement

Eastern Area Agency on Aging launches campaign to open Durgin Center

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Eastern Area Agency on Aging launched a $533,000 campaign Wednesday to open the Durgin Center.

The agency provides services to older adults, caregivers, and adults with disabilities.

The Durgin Center is scheduled to open this fall offering wellness classes, enrichment activities, and social opportunities.

It’s named after Nelson Durgin, a longtime EAAA board member who would have turned 84 on Wednesday.

