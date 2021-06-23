Community, close friends rally around Dexter woman battling cancer

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Camping is an activity many families enjoy during the summer.

A mom from Dexter is hoping to take as many camping trips with her kids this summer, despite a cancer diagnosis.

Ashlee Davis, 29, was diagnosed earlier this year with a rare form of pancreatic cancer.

She underwent surgery with no luck. The cancer came back.

Through the pain and fear, Ashlee is holding out hope to have more vacations and create more memories with her two children.

Her friends have started a GoFundMe page for her, raising more than $1,000, so far.

Ashlee gave advice for those dealing with a similar battle.

”If you are in pain or you feel sick, just please go to the doctor,” said Davis. “Don’t hold off and don’t wait. It’s a hard spot to be in. It’s difficult and it’s a lot of things to battle and take in when you’re told this all at once.”

“Ashlee is a very special person. She’s a wonderful mother,” her friend, Desiree Watson told TV5. “I think it’s great that she is continuing to be strong, even if she’s tired. She’s going camping and making sure those kids are happy, so I just really hope she can continue to do that the rest of the summer.”

Ashlee will be heading up to Greenville with her family at the end of the week, thanks to donations.

They just got back from a wonderful trip to Balsam Woods Campground in Abbot.

