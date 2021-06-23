Advertisement

Community, close friends rally around Dexter woman battling cancer

Ashlee Davis, 29, was diagnosed earlier this year with a rare form of pancreatic cancer.
Ashlee Davis, 29, was diagnosed earlier this year with a rare form of pancreatic cancer.
Ashlee Davis, 29, was diagnosed earlier this year with a rare form of pancreatic cancer.(Ashlee Davis)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Camping is an activity many families enjoy during the summer.

A mom from Dexter is hoping to take as many camping trips with her kids this summer, despite a cancer diagnosis.

Ashlee Davis, 29, was diagnosed earlier this year with a rare form of pancreatic cancer.

She underwent surgery with no luck. The cancer came back.

Through the pain and fear, Ashlee is holding out hope to have more vacations and create more memories with her two children.

Her friends have started a GoFundMe page for her, raising more than $1,000, so far.

Ashlee gave advice for those dealing with a similar battle.

”If you are in pain or you feel sick, just please go to the doctor,” said Davis. “Don’t hold off and don’t wait. It’s a hard spot to be in. It’s difficult and it’s a lot of things to battle and take in when you’re told this all at once.”

“Ashlee is a very special person. She’s a wonderful mother,” her friend, Desiree Watson told TV5. “I think it’s great that she is continuing to be strong, even if she’s tired. She’s going camping and making sure those kids are happy, so I just really hope she can continue to do that the rest of the summer.”

Ashlee will be heading up to Greenville with her family at the end of the week, thanks to donations.

They just got back from a wonderful trip to Balsam Woods Campground in Abbot.

Donations can be made here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police investigating 3-year-old’s death in Stockton Springs
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Miss Maine USA 2021 VeronicaIris Bates
Air Force veteran, mental health advocate crowned Miss Maine USA
31-year-old Danielle McBreairty pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the...
Glenburn woman pleads guilty to drug and firearms charges
Latest coronavirus cases submitted by the Maine CDC
23 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths in Maine

Latest News

Bangor Boys & Girls Club
Bangor Boys and Girls Club celebrates national Boys and Girls Club week
Eastern Area Agency on Aging launches campaign for Durgin Center.
Eastern Area Agency on Aging launches campaign to open Durgin Center
Pills
Fentanyl responsible for increase in Maine drug overdose deaths, new report shows
School is out for summer and that means many families are itching to get outdoors. Northern...
Health officials give tips so you and your family can have a safe, healthy summer
Hillman's Bakery
Fairfield business provides baked goods for over 60 years