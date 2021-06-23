Advertisement

Bill before Mills would fine anyone releasing many balloons

Balloons
Balloons(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine legislators have passed a bill banning the intentional release of many balloons.

The measure now awaits the signature of Gov. Janet Mills.

The Sun Journal reports that the bill would create a fine for anyone who releases a large number of balloons on purpose out of concern for their impact on the environment.

First-time offenders who release between 16 and 24 balloons would be fined between $100 and $500.

The proposal would not punish someone who accidentally lets go of a single balloon.

It also exempts the release of balloons for scientific or meteorological purposes.

