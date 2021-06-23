Bangor Boys and Girls Club celebrates national Boys and Girls Club week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Boys and Girls Club celebrated national Boys and Girls Club week Wednesday with a bike rodeo.

Folks at the Bicycle Coalition of Maine held a safety demo and bike course with the kids.

Darian Pilsbury was there to raffle off 16 bikes and helmets to kids at the club.

He is 8 years old and says he loves helping out in the community.

”I sold my sunglasses and all my merch to go to the kids in need. It means a whole lot that I get to see other kids faces be lit up with joy and be happy,” Pilsbury said.

“We know that this will be something that the kids will be doing all summer long, so we want to make sure that they’re doing it safely and that they’re able to enjoy their summer but also be really safe,” said Cat Myatt, Bangor Boys and Girls Club executive director.

The week is full of activities including a Blue Party on Friday open to the whole community.

They will have food, carnival games, and a vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

