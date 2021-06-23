Another Refreshing Night. More Sun & Warmer Thursday.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slowly slide to our east this evening. This will keep us under clear skies and lows will drop into the 40s. A few spots will get close to falling into the 30s. Some patchy fog will be possible in the valleys. With the high just to our east on Thursday, warmer air will stream into the region. Highs tomorrow will climb into the 70s with a few spots getting close to 80°. Sunshine continues with very little humidity.

High pressure moves to our east. Keeps us sunny, but southerly flow warms interior locations. (WABI)

Winds along the coast will become a bit more southerly and will bring the humidity back to the region for Friday into the weekend. There will be more clouds and the chance of a scattered shower or two along the coastline for Friday. This will keep highs along the coast on the cooler side mainly in the 60s. Farther away from the coast conditions will be brighter and slightly warmer with highs in the 70s.

The humidity will make a comeback by the weekend as a warm front slides through the region. Inland highs this weekend look to be in the 80s with coastal spots only in the 70s. A cold front will try to move in from the west. This will bring more clouds to the region for both Saturday & Sunday. It will also bring a chance of showers especially to northern and western areas. Threat of showers will continue into the first part of next week.

Humidity slowly climbing by Friday & for the weekend. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Another refreshing night with clear skies and lows in the low to mid 40s. Expect light and variable winds.

TOMORROW: More sunshine & slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will be mainly in the 70s. Southerly winds around 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies inland. There will be more clouds closer to the coast and even a chance of a few showers. Highs will be in the 60s along the coast and low to mid 70s inland. Slightly more humid.

SATURDAY: The humidity returns along with warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s & 80s with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible to the north & west.

SUNDAY: Another warm & humid day with highs in the 70s & 80s. Mainly overcast skies and a few showers possible.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.