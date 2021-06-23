4 cases of Delta variant found in Maine so far

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC says there have been four cases of the Delta variant strain of coronavirus identified in people in the state so far.

Dr. Nirav Shah says that number is almost certainly higher.

He’s concerned this variant could undo the hard work Maine has done to get the spread of the virus under control.

Shah says the Delta variant is particularly dangerous to younger people.

“The Delta variant is definitely more contagious in younger folks, both teenagers and adolescents as well as folks in their 20s and in their 30s, actually across the spectrum. The data that we have right now suggests that it does increase the likelihood of somebody landing in the hospital if they are younger, 12 to 18 or 18 to 30,” Shah said.

Shah says there is a study underway in Scotland that’s looking into whether the variant is more deadly, too.

He adds getting vaccinated remains your best protection.

Shah did make a note that as the Civil State of Emergency in Maine comes to an end next Wednesday, that day will also be the final regularly scheduled CDC briefing.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.