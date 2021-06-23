Advertisement

2 more Mainers died with COVID-19, 21 new cases

One resident from Piscataquis County, another from Penobscot County died with the virus according to the Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest coronavirus case data released by Maine CDC
Latest coronavirus case data released by Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Two more Mainers died with COVID-19 according to the CDC.

One was from Piscataquis County, just the seventh coronavirus related death in that county. The other was a resident of Penobscot County.

That raises Maine’s overall death toll to 856 since the pandemic started.

There are 21 newly recorded cases of the virus.

That brings the overall case count to 68,877. Of those, 50,373 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

16 patients are in critical care. 5 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Washington County jumping up by 6 cases. They tie York County for largest daily increase in cases.

Cumberland County showing one less case than yesterday.

Kennebec County going up by one.

Eight counties reporting no increase in cases.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police investigating 3-year-old’s death in Stockton Springs
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
31-year-old Danielle McBreairty pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the...
Glenburn woman pleads guilty to drug and firearms charges
Latest coronavirus cases submitted by the Maine CDC
23 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths in Maine
Miss Maine USA 2021 VeronicaIris Bates
Air Force veteran, mental health advocate crowned Miss Maine USA

Latest News

There were at least 96 cases of the virus involving jail staff and inmates.
York County Jail administrator fired after last year’s COVID-19 outbreak at jail
Maine Medical Center ease visitor restrictions, masks still required
Police lights
Woman, 87, killed in Lisbon crash, police say
Home Sales
Maine’s real estate market shows no signs of slowing