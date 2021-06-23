2 more Mainers died with COVID-19, 21 new cases

Latest coronavirus case data released by Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Two more Mainers died with COVID-19 according to the CDC.

One was from Piscataquis County, just the seventh coronavirus related death in that county. The other was a resident of Penobscot County.

That raises Maine’s overall death toll to 856 since the pandemic started.

There are 21 newly recorded cases of the virus.

That brings the overall case count to 68,877. Of those, 50,373 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

16 patients are in critical care. 5 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Washington County jumping up by 6 cases. They tie York County for largest daily increase in cases.

Cumberland County showing one less case than yesterday.

Kennebec County going up by one.

Eight counties reporting no increase in cases.

