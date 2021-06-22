Woman, 87, killed in Lisbon crash, police say

LISBON, Maine (WMTW) - An 87-year-old woman was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Lisbon, according to police.

The crash was reported just after noon at the intersection of Route 196 and Littlefield Road.

Police said Juliette Ouellette, of Lewiston, was on Littlefield Road when she pulled onto Route 196 into the path of a tractor-trailer.

Ouellette was killed in the crash. No one else was in the vehicle.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt, according to police.

Route 196 in the area of the crash was closed for about four hours.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed the crash reach out to them.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.