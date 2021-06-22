Widespread Rain Tonight. Drier, Less Humid & Cooler Wednesday.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front continues to move to the east with a line of showers developing along the front. More rain to our south and west will move northwards along the front bringing a steadier & more widespread chance of rain this evening. There will be periods of moderate to heavy rain especially for areas in Downeast Maine. Rain should come to an end for the Bangor area around midnight with some Downeast spots keeping the rain until about 2 am. Rainfall totals will vary with locations in the mountains not expecting much and some locations closer to the coast could receive ½”-1″. There will also be the potential of a few rumbles of thunder.

Widespread rain across much of central & Downeast Maine will bring rainfall totals ranging from 0.50" to over an inch. The farther west & north, totals will be lower. (WABI)

A change in the airmass will occur by early tomorrow morning. Cooler & drier air moves as high pressure slides into the region. Dew points will be more comfortable, skies will be brighter & highs will be in the 60s & 70s.

Behind a cold front, less humid air will move in. Dew points will go from the 60s & 70s to the 30s & 40s. (WABI)

This area of high pressure will remain in place for the rest of the week before another disturbance arrives for the weekend. This will bring showers & storms along with increased humidity.

TONIGHT: chance of showers & even some rumbles of thunder. Conditions dry up after midnight with lows in the 40s & 50s. Winds becoming northwesterly around 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Less humid & cooler. Highs will be in the 60s & 70s with mostly sunny skies. Northwest wind around 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Slightly warmer highs in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70s along the coast and low 80s inland. Slightly more humid.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Warm & humid with highs in the 70s & 80s.

