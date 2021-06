AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says more than 192,000 Mainers have signed up for the state’s new COVID-19 vaccination sweepstakes.

The winner will get $1 for every person to get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Maine by July 4.

Right now you could win more than $883,000.

The more people who are vaccinated, the higher the prize.

To sign up, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/me-sweepstakes-home

