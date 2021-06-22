USM receives $5M donation to build new arts center

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The University of Southern Maine on Tuesday received a $5 million donation to build a new arts center.

The donation was made by the Crewe Foundation.

USM officials said the new arts center will serve as a state-of-the-art learning and performance space on the Portland campus.

“It’s a statement about who we are, and what we are in Maine, and the desires for our culture, our state, our students, and making sure that one generation hands to another generation,” said University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy.

The donation is the largest gift made by the Crewe Foundation, which was established by late singer, songwriter, and producer Bob Crewe.

The foundation’s goal is to support and empower young artists and underserved children.

