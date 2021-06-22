UCU wants you to eat local, end hunger

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A local financial institution is hoping their latest endeavor has something for everyone, helping those in need in the process.

University Credit Union wants to end hunger one entrée at a time in Orono.

UCU is partnering with six Orono restaurants for the next three days.

They’ll donate $5 from every order up to $5,000.

The money will go to the credit union’s Ending Hunger Campaign.

So, you get a nice meal from a local spot and a donation gets made that can be a huge help.

“Anybody that goes in gets to participate. So, whether you were planning to go there or saw our advertisement - no need to mention anything. We are just going to follow up with the restaurant owners at the end and ship out a check for ending hunger after that.>

Like we mentioned it lasts three days, June 22 to June 24.

The six locations taking part are the Orono House of Pizza, Black Bear Nutrition, Woodman’s, The Family Dog The Common Loon Public House, Tacorita.

