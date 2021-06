CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Severe thunderstorms Monday evening left damage in parts of Aroostook County.

The National Weather Service in Caribou reports multiple trees were down in Castle Hill, Caribou, Limestone and Washburn.

They also report that there was structural damage in Washburn, Limestone and Loring.

The NWS says they are conducting a damage survey Tuesday.

