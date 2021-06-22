Scattered Showers & T’storms Possible This Afternoon, Rain Likely Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will cross the state this afternoon and push to our east tonight. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible this afternoon as the front moves through. With the warm and humid air in place, rainfall could be heavy at times in any showers and thunderstorms that develop. Severe weather is not expected but any thunderstorms that develop could produce a gusty wind and possibly some small hail too. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm as yesterday but we’ll still see highs in the 70s to near 80° this afternoon. Dewpoints will be in the mid-60s to near 70° for much of the day before starting to fall later this afternoon and evening. More moisture to the south and west of New England riding northward along the cold front will bring us more numerous showers and even some a steadier rain later this evening and into the first half of the night. Expect the rain to taper off from west to east across the state near or shortly after midnight as the front moves to our east. Cooler and drier air will move in behind the front resulting in a big change in the air mass by daybreak. Temperatures will drop back to the mid-40s to low 50s from north to south across the state for overnight lows.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely today followed by a period of steadier rain this evening into the overnight hours. Rainfall will range from .1" to .8" for much of the area with locally higher amounts possible especially in areas that receive thunderstorms. (WABI)

Less humid air will move into the the state tonight making for a more comfy day Wednesday. (WABI)

High pressure will build into the state to bring us a beautiful day Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. The area of high pressure will slide just to our east for Thursday and Friday bringing some warmer air back into the region. Expect plenty of sunshine both Thursday and Friday with highs mainly in the mid-70s inland and upper 60s to low 70s along the coast. Warmer and more humid air will move in for the weekend along with the chance for some showers too.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy at times. Thunderstorms could contain gusty wind and hail. Highs in the 70s to near 80°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH will become northwest later this afternoon and evening.

Tonight: Showers ending and turning less humid. Clearing skies late. Much cooler with lows in the mid-40s to near 50°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and more humid. Scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

