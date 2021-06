BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s hot real estate market shows no signs of slowing with home sales and sale prices up nearly 30% last month.

Single family home sales in Maine increased by more than 28% last month compared to May of 2020.

More than 1,600 homes were sold.

The median sales price for a home in the state is now above $300,000.

