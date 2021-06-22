Maine teachers have chance to benefit from $100K UScellular donation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been a trying school year for teachers.

In order to help them prepare for the fall, UScellular is donating $100,000 to DonorsChoose.

Through DonorsChoose, teachers can request funding for their classroom projects.

UScellular’s donation will match up to $1,000 for projects within the company’s service region, which includes most of Maine.

They’re focusing their funding on STEM education initiatives in low-income communities.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has really changed the way that a lot of children have learned. When we go through and look at some of the studies we’ve produced, 50% of parents feel that their children have gone behind a little bit on where they were last year. So, focusing on STEM is really enabling those children to try to catch up in those very important areas, especially where the economy is currently going and the technology focused world that we live in now,” said Dan Godin, UScellular.

DonorsChoose says technology materials are among the most requested items.

Those interested in learning more can visit https://www.donorschoose.org/teachers

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.