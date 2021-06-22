Advertisement

Maine Department of Public Safety announces beginning of contact person program

By Spencer Roberts
Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Law enforcement in Maine have a new tool to help safely resolve encounters with people who have disabilities, especially those with cognitive impairments.

The Maine Department of Public Safety announced the official beginning of the contact person program.

It’s part of a law approved in 2019.

If police encounter a situation with someone who is difficult to communicate with, they can reach out to a contact person for that individual.

A statewide database of contact information will be maintained for officers to access.

”Once an individual or their legal guardian signs up for the program, law enforcement will be able to quickly find information, right from their cruiser computer or two way radio regarding who to contact to get help for people having difficulty communicating with law enforcement,” said Maj. Brian Scott, Maine State Police.

Individuals can sign up to be a contact person at any police department in the state. The service is free, voluntary, and confidential.

