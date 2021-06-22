Glenburn woman pleads guilty to drug and firearms charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Glenburn woman pled guilty today in court to drug and firearms charges from 2020.

31-year-old Danielle McBreairty pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

She also pled guilty to two counts of being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm.

Officials say she distributed drugs throughout Penobscot and Aroostook counties.

McBreairty faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a $10 million fine for the drug charge.

On the firearms charges, she faces up to 10 years, and a $250,000 fine.

She’ll be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

