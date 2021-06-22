Advertisement

End of Life care in Maine gets grant funding for better communication

Caduceus
Caduceus(Associated Press)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Improving end of life care. That’s what national grant funding will go toward here in Maine.

Maine Hospice Council received more than $80,000 as part of this effort.

The hope is that conversations with patients, regardless of physical address and access to in person care, can be made more efficient and productive.

Communication between patient, family and caregiver will be studied.

It’s work that is being done across the country.

Here in Maine the focus will be on rural areas, primarily on the Blue Hill-Ellsworth area, Greenville and Jackman.

The grant funding lasts for one year.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police investigating 3-year-old’s death in Stockton Springs
Plastic bag
Maine’s statewide single-use plastic bag ban starts July 1
Etna fire
Family loses everything in Etna fire
Jay Leno
Jay Leno making visit to Maine to perform in Orono
31-year-old Danielle McBreairty pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the...
Glenburn woman pleads guilty to drug and firearms charges

Latest News

The Acadia Wilderness Lodge proposal from Kenya Hopkins and her husband, James, is a 154-site...
Proposed campground in Tremont raises concerns
Old Soul Collective
Vandalism at Skowhegan business results in wave of colorful community support
Miss Maine USA 2021 VeronicaIris Bates
Air Force veteran, mental health advocate crowned Miss Maine USA
Maine Department of Public Safety
Maine Department of Public Safety announces beginning of contact person program