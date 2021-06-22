End of Life care in Maine gets grant funding for better communication

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Improving end of life care. That’s what national grant funding will go toward here in Maine.

Maine Hospice Council received more than $80,000 as part of this effort.

The hope is that conversations with patients, regardless of physical address and access to in person care, can be made more efficient and productive.

Communication between patient, family and caregiver will be studied.

It’s work that is being done across the country.

Here in Maine the focus will be on rural areas, primarily on the Blue Hill-Ellsworth area, Greenville and Jackman.

The grant funding lasts for one year.

