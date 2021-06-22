Chapin Park Block Party returns this August

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A high level meeting taking place Tuesday morning ensures that a staple of the Bangor summer will return.

For the first time in nearly two years the organizers of the Chapin Park Block Party met, in person no less, and have decided that the show must go on.

This year’s event will be held on Aug. 10.

The completely free event relies on donations from local businesses and also serves as a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network.

“We are really excited that we are moving forward this year’s block party. We want to bring back that sense of community and really give some heart back to the town has been so great to us through the pandemic,” said Nicole Trainor, Children’s Miracle Network.

“It’s a question that we are asked every day, are you doing the Chapin concert? And the answer is absolutely yes. We are tickled pink if you pardon the expression and will have plenty of interesting events for young and old,” Bill Miller, organizer.

That will of course include the Tuesday concert of the Bangor Band along with some good eats like hot dogs and ice cream, just to name a few of the offerings.

