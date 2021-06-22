Carmel man involved in standoff in March released on bail

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Carmel man involved in a standoff in March has been released on $5,000 bail.

Police told us in March this is the second time 28-year-old Tyler McGee had been involved in an incident like that in less than a year.

Court documents show McGee was intoxicated when he went to the home where he lived with his mother.

His mother called police when he got into an altercation with her and threatened to take her guns to hurt himself.

He eventually surrendered to authorities and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Last September, McGee was issued an extreme risk protection order or “yellow flag.”

As part of his bail conditions, McGee is to reside at a sober living facility in Bangor.

He also can’t come in contact with anyone who has a firearm or go anywhere firearms are sold.

