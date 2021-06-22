Authorities investigating man’s death near Walden Pond
DENMARK, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man near Walden Pond in Denmark.
Oxford County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Shaplin Lane Monday morning for a report of a drowning.
They say 66-year-old Mark Thomas of Massachusetts suffered a medical event while sitting on a rock outcrop on Walden Pond.
Crews performed CPR and tried to revive him.
His wife was with him at the pond.
Right now, his death is not being ruled as a drowning.
The Medical Examiner’s office will now try to determine how Thomas died.
