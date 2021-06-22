23 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths in Maine

Latest coronavirus cases submitted by the Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - For the fifth day in a row, Maine is recording no new deaths related to COVID-19.

The Maine CDC is reporting 23 new cases of the virus.

That brings our total case count to 68,864 since the pandemic began.

50,354 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

Total numbers of deaths remains at 854.

There are 17 patients in critical care. 6 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

York is the only county reporting a double digit increase in cases.

Kennebec showing four new ones. Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Somerset all recording three new cases of the virus.

Franklin, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc and Waldo all showing no increase in cases.

