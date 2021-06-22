23 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths in Maine
7-day average is now at 35 cases daily, according to Maine CDC
Maine (WABI) - For the fifth day in a row, Maine is recording no new deaths related to COVID-19.
The Maine CDC is reporting 23 new cases of the virus.
That brings our total case count to 68,864 since the pandemic began.
50,354 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.
Total numbers of deaths remains at 854.
There are 17 patients in critical care. 6 are on ventilators.
York is the only county reporting a double digit increase in cases.
Kennebec showing four new ones. Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Somerset all recording three new cases of the virus.
Franklin, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc and Waldo all showing no increase in cases.
