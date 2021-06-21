Work on interstate in greater Bangor will cause some exits to close this week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Work being done on the interstate in the greater Bangor region this week, will cause some exits to be closed.

Monday night, the Exit 174 northbound ramp in Carmel will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 Tuesday morning.

That also includes the northbound rest area.

Tuesday night, work takes places on Exit 183 northbound, that is the Hammond Street exit in Bangor.

Wednesday night, it is the Union Street northbound ramp.

And then Thursday night, work is scheduled on the northbound ramp of Exit 185 which is Broadway.

Weather may cause changes to the schedule.

