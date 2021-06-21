Warm & Humid Today, Showers & T’storms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front will lift northward through the state this morning allowing a warm and humid airmass to move into the state on a southerly breeze. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies today with high temperatures climbing to the low to mid-80s inland but cooler along the coast where temperatures will stay in the low to mid-70s due to the southerly breeze. Dewpoints will be climbing to the low to mid-60s making for a sticky day today as well. A cold front approaching the state will give us a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms from late morning through the evening hours especially for areas north and west of Bangor. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging wind, hail and heavy rainfall possible. Thunderstorm chances will taper off this evening but as the cold front continues to push towards the state, we’ll still see a chance for some scattered showers through the overnight hours. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows in the 60s.

Showers & thunderstorms are expected to develop mainly north and west of Bangor this afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms could be severe with damaging wind, hail and heavy rainfall possible. (WABI)

The cold front will cross the state during the day Tuesday. This will give us a chance for some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms throughout the day, tapering off from west to east across the state during afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the 70s for highs. It will remain humid with dewpoints in the 60s ahead of the front but once the front moves through, humidity will start to drop during the afternoon and evening as cooler and drier air moves in on the backside of the departing front. High pressure will build into the state to bring us a beautiful day Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity and highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Thursday and Friday look good as well with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

A southerly breeze will usher a warm and humid air mass into the state today and for the first half of Tuesday. A cold front will cross the state Tuesday bringing less humid, more comfortable air back into the state later Tuesday and for the rest of the week. (WABI)

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible especially north and west of Bangor later this morning through the evening hours. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging wind, hail and heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the low to mid-80s inland, low to mid-70s along the coast. South wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and patchy fog. Lows in the 60s. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Wind will become northwest 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

