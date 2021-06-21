Warm & Humid This Afternoon, Showers/Storms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front will continue lifting northward through the state this afternoon allowing a warm and humid airmass to move into the state on a southerly breeze. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue through the evening hours with high temperatures climbing to the low to mid-80s inland but cooler along the coast where temperatures will stay in the low to mid-70s due to the southerly breeze. It will be humid this afternoon with dew points in the low to mid-60s for most spots. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the evening hours mainly for areas north and west of Bangor. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging wind, hail and heavy rainfall possible. Thunderstorm chances will taper off this evening but as the cold front continues to push towards the state, we’ll still see a chance for some scattered showers through the overnight hours. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows in the 60s.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening mainly for northern and western locales. The primary threats will be damaging wind, hail and heavy rain. (WABI)

The cold front will cross the state during the day Tuesday. This will give us a chance for some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms throughout the day, tapering off from west to east across the state during afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the 70s for highs. It will remain humid with dewpoints in the 60s ahead of the front but once the front moves through, humidity will start to drop during the afternoon and evening as cooler and drier air moves in on the backside of the departing front. High pressure will build into the state to bring us a beautiful day Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity and highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Thursday and Friday look good as well with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Plan on humid conditions through Tuesday morning before drier, more comfortable air moves in for the middle and end of the week. (WABI)

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible especially north and west of Bangor through the evening hours. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging wind, hail and heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the low to mid-80s inland, low to mid-70s along the coast. South wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and patchy fog. Lows in the 60s. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Wind will become northwest 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

