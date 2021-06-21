United Way Eastern Maine kicks off United Week of Action

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The United Way of Eastern Maine kicked off their week of Action Monday.

“I’ve never met anyone who’s volunteered at something and said, ‘well, that was a waste of time,” said Doug Dunbar, a volunteer.

United Ways of Maine are teaming up across the state for their 2021 Week of Action.

Organizers say this is a re-imagined day of action which is typically their largest day of volunteering in the state.

“After a year where we’ve been kind of locked in to virtual events and having to reimagine how we do things, it’s great to be at an in-person event where people can tangibly give back to the community, get their hands dirty, help pick up the neighborhood, and get that spirit going again,” said Matt Donahue, Chief Impact Officer at United Way Eastern Maine.

To kick things off, folks in Bangor cleaned up trash in Second Street Park.

They also planted flowers and built a community vegetable garden behind Shaw’s in Bangor.

“United Way, of course, is a fundraising organization at its heart, but at the end of the day, we love to get people together and build community,” said Donahue.

Michael Tremblay recently moved here from New Hampshire and was excited to meet people while giving back.

“We were trying to figure out ways to serve the community because we raised funds to do it, so I’m here to find out what those needs are,” Tremblay said.

Scott Hall says he hasn’t been able to volunteer much due to the pandemic but he is happy to be back outside helping the community hands on.

“I’ve been looking for volunteer opportunities in the city of Bangor, just trying to do what I can to be a helpful human,” said Hall. “I’m hoping it’s not just a one week event that people will be interested, showing by example.”

The Week of Action continues with a basic needs drive Thursday at Walmart on Stillwater Avenue in Bangor and Reny’s in Ellsworth.

On Friday, there will be a blood drive at the Red Cross Blood Donation Center in Bangor.

