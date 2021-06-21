Severe weather expected across western and northern Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm and humid airmass positioned over the region will be fuel for fire for a severe threat through the early evening hours. Severe threat will last through about 10 p.m. for areas mainly north and west of the interstate. Closer to the western and northern borders will have the highest threat. Storms will be capable of producing strong winds, damaging hail, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado. Closer to the coast, a sea breeze is helping to keep a stable airmass in place limiting storm threat closer to the coast. There will still be a potential for showers and thunderstorms for everyone overnight. Lows will stay on the warmer side in the 60s & it will still be humid.

For Tuesday, another humid day with dew points in the 60s and close to 70°. Expect more clouds and cooler highs mainly in the 70s. A cold front will pass through the region bring a few morning showers with a better chance of showers & thunderstorms by late afternoon and early evening. Not expecting severe weather. Once the front clears, winds will shift out of the northwest and drier less humid air moves into the region for the second half of the week.

High pressure also moves in bringing more sun & seasonable highs.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and patchy fog. Lows in the 60s. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Wind will become northwest 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

