Man serving time for murder pleads not guilty

(WABI) - A 22-year-old man serving time for murder pleaded not guilty last week to charges he tried to kill another prisoner with a pipe.

According to Village Soup, Samuel Geary entered the not guilty pleas to charges of aggravated attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault.

The alleged incident happened in April of last year.

Geary is serving a 40-year sentence for the 2015 murder of a 61-year-old Houlton man.

He was 16 at the time and, along with another man, used a hammer and a knife to kill Keith Suitter in his home.

We’re told the next hearing is scheduled for September.

