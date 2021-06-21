Advertisement

Man serving time for murder pleads not guilty

By WABI News Desk
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - A 22-year-old man serving time for murder pleaded not guilty last week to charges he tried to kill another prisoner with a pipe.

According to Village Soup, Samuel Geary entered the not guilty pleas to charges of aggravated attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault.

The alleged incident happened in April of last year.

Geary is serving a 40-year sentence for the 2015 murder of a 61-year-old Houlton man.

He was 16 at the time and, along with another man, used a hammer and a knife to kill Keith Suitter in his home.

We’re told the next hearing is scheduled for September.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine might tighten standards for traffic stops
CAR THEFT
Bangor Police need help identifying person caught on camera in car burglaries
Officials say it took place around 3 this morning in a church parking lot at 1195 Ohio Street.
Early morning shooting leaves one man injured in Bangor Sunday
Maine CDC data as of 6-20-21
Maine CDC reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette

Latest News

Etna fire
Family loses everything in Etna fire
Employers struggle to fill positions for area services
Lauren Pignatello runs Swallowtail Farm with her husband and seven children.
Family farm in Whitefield featured on Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted
City pools need lifeguards.
Labor shortage impacting services