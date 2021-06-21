Advertisement

Maine’s statewide single-use plastic bag ban starts July 1

Plastic bag
Plastic bag(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s statewide ban on single-use plastic bags will begin on July 1.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection said it is working with retail stores and restaurants to make sure they are ready.

The Maine Legislature passed the ban in 2019 and it was initially scheduled to go into effect in April 2020.

The state delayed enforcement of the ban due to aspects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first delay was because of concerns about the transmission of the virus, and a second delay was because of concerns stemming from disruption in packing supplies due to the pandemic.

