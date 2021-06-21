Maine’s agriculture fairs back on the moo-ve after year off

MONMOUTH, Maine (AP) — Maine’s agricultural fair season is back after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The agricultural fairs, which celebrate Maine’s food producers and rural heritage, run from June to October every year.

They started back up again on June 18 this year.

The 26 fairs include events such as Common Ground Country Fair and Fryeburg Fair that draw thousands of people to rural Maine. The next fair on the schedule is the Monmouth Fair, which runs from Wednesday to Saturday.

The fairs are returning as new COVID-19 cases are dropping in the state.

