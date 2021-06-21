Maine ranked 11th overall in child well-being

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Monday is Child Tax Credit Awareness Day.

It was created by the federal government to ensure eligible parents know about the expanded Child Tax Credit.

To help, the IRS is launching a new portal on their website to help those who haven’t filed income taxes before.

Meanwhile, a national report released Monday shows Maine ranking 11th overall in child well-being.

The annual Kids Count Data Book examines all 50 states in the depths of the pandemic.

It shows Maine ranking fourth overall in family and community indicators.

Maine came in at 15th in the nation for poverty rates.

Back in 2017, Maine state had the nation’s highest reduction in child poverty and held steady for 2019 as well.

