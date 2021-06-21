Advertisement

Maine Maritime leader to step down after next academic year

(wabi)
By Associated Press
Updated: 23 minutes ago
(AP) - William Brennan, president of Maine Maritime Academy, plans to retire after the upcoming school year.

Brennan assumed the post in May 2010, becoming the institution’s 14th president, and said his tenure was “the best job” he’d ever had.

The announcement on Monday triggers a formal transition process that will be led by the Board of Trustees, which is setting up a search committee.

Trustees will be assisted by a consultant, AGB Search. Brennan’s successor will be named in 2022.

