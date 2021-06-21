Advertisement

Maine looking for new uses for dormant rail corridors

By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is going to investigate potential new uses for dormant rail corridors in the state.

Gov. Janet Mills recently signed into law a proposal that directs the Maine Department of Transportation to evaluate potential uses for the state-owned corridors.

The department will eventually submit a report to the Maine Legislature.

Democratic Rep. Art Bell of Yarmouth proposed the bill. He said Monday he is “hopeful that it will provide an opportunity to reimagine the way we interact with miles of dormant, state-owned rail corridors, lying fallow.”

