Maine looking to implement stricter school air quality rules

Desk
Desk(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Stricter air quality standards are likely coming to Maine schools.

The Maine Legislature has approved a proposal to create consistent standards across the state.

The proposal from Democratic Rep. Rebecca Millett of Cape Elizabeth would also charge the Maine Department of Education with amending standards for air quality and ventilation around the state.

Proponents of the stricter standard said the state suffers from a patchwork of ventilation practices at its schools. That is partly because the DEP’s rules state that there should be “sufficient changes to produce healthful conditions” and there is no definition of what “healthful conditions” means.

