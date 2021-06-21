Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated June 21st
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated June 21st(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday. That is the lowest daily count since early October.

There have been 68,844 total cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 50,340 are confirmed.

For the fourth straight day, there were no new deaths reported. That number remains 854.

Of the 29 Mainers currently hospitalized with coronavirus, six are on ventilators.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated June 21st
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated June 21st(WABI)

None of Maine’s 16 counties are reporting any more than three new cases.

Knox. Waldo, Franklin, Lincoln, and Sagadahoc are all reporting no change.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine might tighten standards for traffic stops
CAR THEFT
Bangor Police need help identifying person caught on camera in car burglaries
Officials say it took place around 3 this morning in a church parking lot at 1195 Ohio Street.
Early morning shooting leaves one man injured in Bangor Sunday
Maine CDC data as of 6-20-21
Maine CDC reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette

Latest News

kids report
Maine came in at 15th in the nation for poverty rates.
Maine ranked 11th overall in child well-being
Rangers are reminding hikers, especially during the warmer months, to hike carefully.
Injured hiker rescued from Baxter State Park
Weather may cause changes to the schedule.
Work on interstate in greater Bangor will cause some exits to close this week