Maine CDC reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday. That is the lowest daily count since early October.

There have been 68,844 total cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 50,340 are confirmed.

For the fourth straight day, there were no new deaths reported. That number remains 854.

Of the 29 Mainers currently hospitalized with coronavirus, six are on ventilators.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated June 21st (WABI)

None of Maine’s 16 counties are reporting any more than three new cases.

Knox. Waldo, Franklin, Lincoln, and Sagadahoc are all reporting no change.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.