Labor shortage impacting services

Brewer pool doesn’t have enough lifeguards for weekend hours.
City pools need lifeguards.
City pools need lifeguards.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Employers in the restaurant, hospitality and tourism industry are not the only ones feeling the impact of a labor shortage...

TV5 spoke with local officials who said without bodies soon - the services area residents rely on are going to be cut back.

“It’s a struggle,” said Jim Dunning, an Assistant General Manager for Casella Waste who has multiple open positions.

“We are often times pulling people from different roles,” said Dunning. “Pulling supervisors and managers to help out on the back of trucks.”

They handle the trash pick up for several area municipalities. Bangor has new trucks that only require a driver, but that’s only in Bangor.

“We still have about 25,000 households a week that we need to service with the laborers through traditional collecting collection methods,” Dunning explained. “So there’s a lot of work that still needs to be done by our crew without the help of these trucks.”

“The spring has been a bit of a challenge with staffing,” said Bangor Parks and Rec Director Tracy Willette.

Both Bangor and Brewer are opening their pools this Friday. Both need more lifeguards.

“Right now we’re going to have a limited general swim from 2:30 to 5:30 on weekdays Monday to Friday,” said Brewer’s Parks and Rec Director Mike Martin. “Right now there’s gonna be no weekend hours.”

“So far for the most part we’ve been able to do our regular operation from pre-pandemic,” said Willette. “We may end up condensing our swim lesson program because of guard availability in the mornings.”

“This has been some trying times,” said Martin. “We’ve also faced the same issue on our parks and maintenance side. We’re finally getting out the staff there. We’ve been looking for part-timers most of the spring.”

“Open positions since April, May, we are still trying to fill them now,” said Willette. “That seems to be what’s changed. Less people are applying. Less people applying and it’s taking us longer for the upcoming summer season.”

