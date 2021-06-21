Advertisement

Jay Leno making visit to Maine to perform in Orono

Jay Leno
Jay Leno(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Late-night talk show host and comedian Jay Leno is coming to Orono.

He’ll be performing at the Collins Center for the Arts Sunday Dec. 5.

It’s the first announced show of the season.

Usually the performances are announced all at once. But as the Collins Center bounces back from the pandemic, information on shows will be shared as soon as they are booked.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

For information go to Collins Center for the Arts.com or Waterfront Concerts.com.

