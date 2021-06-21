Advertisement

Island farm donated to American Farmland Trust

An automobile ferry arrives at North Haven, Maine, Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Robert F....
An automobile ferry arrives at North Haven, Maine, Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH HAVEN, Maine (AP) - A 153-acre farm on North Haven Island has been donated to the American Farmland Trust, which plans to continue using it as working farmland.

The Turner Farm was one of North Haven’s largest farms in the 1800s and it underwent a restoration under the ownership of financier and philanthropist Donald Sussman, who donated the land to the trust.

The American Farmland Trust is dedicated to protecting farmland and promoting environmentally sound farming practices.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine might tighten standards for traffic stops
CAR THEFT
Bangor Police need help identifying person caught on camera in car burglaries
Officials say it took place around 3 this morning in a church parking lot at 1195 Ohio Street.
Early morning shooting leaves one man injured in Bangor Sunday
Maine CDC data as of 6-20-21
Maine CDC reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette

Latest News

Maine Maritime leader to step down after next academic year
Train
Maine looking for new uses for dormant rail corridors
Jay Leno
Jay Leno making visit to Maine to perform in Orono
Plastic bag
Maine’s statewide single-use plastic bag ban starts July 1