Island farm donated to American Farmland Trust

NORTH HAVEN, Maine (AP) - A 153-acre farm on North Haven Island has been donated to the American Farmland Trust, which plans to continue using it as working farmland.

The Turner Farm was one of North Haven’s largest farms in the 1800s and it underwent a restoration under the ownership of financier and philanthropist Donald Sussman, who donated the land to the trust.

The American Farmland Trust is dedicated to protecting farmland and promoting environmentally sound farming practices.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.