Injured hiker rescued from Katahdin after 60 hours on mountain

Courtesy: Maine Forest Service
Courtesy: Maine Forest Service(WABI)
By Catherine Pegram
Updated: 37 minutes ago
BAXTER STATE PARK, Maine (WABI) - A 59-year-old man from Missouri is recovering after spending more than 60 hours on Mount Katahdin before being airlifted Sunday from Chimney Pond.

The injured hiker was rescued with the help of the Maine Forest Service, Baxter Park Rangers, the Mahoosuc Mountain Rescue Team and Dirigo Search and Rescue.

We’re told the injured hiker was overly exerted and dehydrated by the time he was flown to the hospital.

The man started his hike from Katahdin Stream Thursday morning.

Saturday morning, other hikers and members of one of the rescue teams guided him to Chimney Pond ranger station.

He was flown to Millinocket Regional Hospital Sunday morning.

