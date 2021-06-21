Advertisement

Injured hiker rescued from Baxter State Park

Rangers are reminding hikers, especially during the warmer months, to hike carefully.
Rangers are reminding hikers, especially during the warmer months, to hike carefully.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WMTW) - An injured hiker was rescued from Baxter State Park Sunday.

The Maine Forest Service says their rangers helped Baxter State Park rangers get to the hiker at Chimney Pond near the base of Mount Katahdin.

“Without their assistance, this may have been a litter carry involving 25 to 50 people for more than 15 more hours to safely deliver this hiker to the roadside,” said Park Director Eben Sypitkowski in a release.

Rangers are reminding hikers, especially during the warmer months, to hike carefully.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine might tighten standards for traffic stops
CAR THEFT
Bangor Police need help identifying person caught on camera in car burglaries
Officials say it took place around 3 this morning in a church parking lot at 1195 Ohio Street.
Early morning shooting leaves one man injured in Bangor Sunday
Maine CDC data as of 6-20-21
Maine CDC reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette

Latest News

kids report
Maine came in at 15th in the nation for poverty rates.
Maine ranked 11th overall in child well-being
Weather may cause changes to the schedule.
Work on interstate in greater Bangor will cause some exits to close this week
Celebrating Our TV5 Dads on Father's Day
Happy Father’s Day to our TV5 Dads!