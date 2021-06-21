Good Shepherd Food Bank handing out free summer lunches to kids

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Good Shepherd Food Bank is partnering with local nonprofits to get free lunches to kids in the area.

Monday, folks at the Rock Church in Bangor handed out nearly 200 meals to kids.

It’s part of the food bank’s initiative to provide seven summer lunch sites in Bangor and Brewer.

The President of Good Shepherd Food Bank says more than 80,000 kids depend on the National School Lunch program throughout the school year.

”It’s all about the kids. It’s a wonderful program. You see when they’re coming out they’re all smiles and happy and looking forward to coming back the next day,” said Joe Sites, a member of the church.

The Rock Church will be handing out lunches every day this week until Thursday from 12-1.

For a list of alternate locations and times throughout the next few weeks, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.