Family loses everything in Etna fire

ETNA, Maine (WABI) - A family made it out of their burning home in Etna, but lost everything to the fire.

Crews from seven departments were called to Family Circle about 3:45 Monday afternoon.

A passerby first noticed the fire.

The Etna Fire Chief saws crews were concerned about flames reaching a 500-pound propane tank behind the home.

Dry ground around the area was also a worry.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will now try to figure out what started the fire.

