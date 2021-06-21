Advertisement

Family loses everything in Etna fire

Etna fire
Etna fire(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETNA, Maine (WABI) - A family made it out of their burning home in Etna, but lost everything to the fire.

Crews from seven departments were called to Family Circle about 3:45 Monday afternoon.

A passerby first noticed the fire.

The Etna Fire Chief saws crews were concerned about flames reaching a 500-pound propane tank behind the home.

Dry ground around the area was also a worry.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will now try to figure out what started the fire.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine might tighten standards for traffic stops
CAR THEFT
Bangor Police need help identifying person caught on camera in car burglaries
Officials say it took place around 3 this morning in a church parking lot at 1195 Ohio Street.
Early morning shooting leaves one man injured in Bangor Sunday
Maine CDC data as of 6-20-21
Maine CDC reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette

Latest News

Employers struggle to fill positions for area services
Lauren Pignatello runs Swallowtail Farm with her husband and seven children.
Family farm in Whitefield featured on Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted
Samuel Geary
Man serving time for murder pleads not guilty
City pools need lifeguards.
Labor shortage impacting services