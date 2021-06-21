Employers struggle to fill positions for area services

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Employers in the restaurant, hospitality, and tourism industry are not the only ones feeling the impact of a labor shortage.

Local officials say without bodies soon, the services area residents rely on are going to be cut back.

“It’s a struggle,” said Jim Dunning, an assistant general manager for Casella Waste.

Dunning has multiple open positions.

“We are often times pulling people from different roles. Pulling supervisors and managers to help out on the back of trucks,” Dunning said.

They handle the trash pick up for several area municipalities. Bangor has new trucks that only require a driver, but that’s only in Bangor.

“We still have about 25,000 households a week that we need to service with the laborers through traditional collecting collection methods. So there’s a lot of work that still needs to be done by our crew without the help of these trucks,” Dunning said.

“The spring has been a bit of a challenge with staffing,” said Tracy Willette, Bangor Parks and Rec director.

Both Bangor and Brewer are opening their pools this Friday. Both need more lifeguards.

“Right now we’re going to have a limited general swim from 2:30 to 5:30 on weekdays Monday to Friday. Right now there’s gonna be no weekend hours,” said Mike Martin, Brewer Parks and Rec director.

“So far, for the most part we’ve been able to do our regular operation from pre-pandemic. We may end up condensing our swim lesson program because of guard availability in the mornings,” Willette said.

“This has been some trying times. We’ve also faced the same issue on our parks and maintenance side. We’re finally getting out the staff there. We’ve been looking for part-timers most of the spring,” Martin said.

“Open positions since April, May, we are still trying to fill them now. That seems to be what’s changed. Less people are applying. Less people applying and it’s taking us longer for the upcoming summer season,” Willette said.

