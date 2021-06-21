Advertisement

Baby eels rocketed back up in value this year

FILE- In this May 25, 2017, file photo, baby eels, also known as elvers, are held by a...
FILE- In this May 25, 2017, file photo, baby eels, also known as elvers, are held by a fisherman in Brewer, Maine. The lucrative baby eel fishing industry is recovering after the prices tanked last year due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s fishery for baby eels recovered in value this spring.

The fishery is one of the most valuable in the country on a per-pound basis.

The baby eels, called elvers, are valuable to Asian aquaculture companies that raise them to maturity so they can be used as food.

The eels are typically worth around $2,000 per pound, but fell to $525 per pound in 2020 due to disruption and economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But the Maine Department of Marine Resources reported recently that the eels were worth $1,849 per pound this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine might tighten standards for traffic stops
CAR THEFT
Bangor Police need help identifying person caught on camera in car burglaries
Officials say it took place around 3 this morning in a church parking lot at 1195 Ohio Street.
Early morning shooting leaves one man injured in Bangor Sunday
Maine CDC data as of 6-20-21
Maine CDC reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette

Latest News

Plastic bag
Maine’s statewide single-use plastic bag ban starts July 1
Red Cross community blood drive
Pandemic-delayed surgeries share blame for blood shortage
Desk
Maine looking to implement stricter school air quality rules
fair
Maine’s agriculture fairs back on the moo-ve after year off
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage